BJP youth wing welcomes Indian Olympic contingent at airport

The BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Monday accorded a warm reception to the Indian Olympic contingent at the airport here upon their arrival from Tokyo, it said in a statement. While many members of the Indian squad had returned earlier, those who arrived on Monday were gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, and the Indian men's and women' hockey teams, it noted. BJYM president Tejasvi Surya, general secretary Raju Bista, both Lok Sabha MPs, general secretary Rohit Chahal besides several other office bearers, including Kapil Parmar and Vasu Rukhar, led the members of the youth wing in welcoming the contingent. ''The BJYM gave a grand reception by playing 'dhol' and by showering the athletes with flowers,'' it said. Surya said, ''Every Indian sportsperson representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics is a true champion. It is the intention of the BJYM to celebrate their hard work and the glory that they have brought to the country. ''All the athletes are role models to the country's youth. It is with this intention that we personally went to receive them at the airport.'' While lauding the medal winners, he said the BJYM will congratulate all other Olympians who brought laurels to the country. India recorded its biggest haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze). Bista, Darjeeling MP, said, this will set the tone for further development of sports infrastructure in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)