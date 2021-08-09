Left Menu

Feels great to win gold for India at the Olympics: Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a rousing welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old said he "feels great" to come home with the coveted medal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:51 IST
Feels great to win gold for India at the Olympics: Neeraj Chopra
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a rousing welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old said he "feels great" to come home with the coveted medal. "It feels great to win gold for India," Neeraj told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome. Neeraj had on Saturday won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games. Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old's historic feat back in Tokyo. Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and quickly entered his car to leave the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021