My body was in pain day after Olympic gold but it was worth it: Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was all worth it given the historic result he had achieved.

At a felicitation ceremony by the government to honour the seven medal-winning performances at the Games after their arrival this evening, the javelin thrower said he knew he had done something special with the second attempt of 87.58m in the finals that fetched him the gold.

''I knew I had done something special, actually I thought I had achieved my personal best. The throw had gone really well,'' Chopra said.

''The next day my body felt how special it was with all the pain but it was worth it,'' he quipped.

''This medal is for the entire country.'' The 23-year-old Army man said the only message he has for the country's sportspersons right now is never fear.

''I just want to say, no matter who the opposition is, give your best. That is all you need to do and this is what this gold medal stands for. Never fear the opposition,'' he said.

Chopra became not just India's first Olympic gold-medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field athlete to achieve the feat.

