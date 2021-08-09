Left Menu

Shakib's spirited bowling sees B'desh defeat Aus in fifth T20I, win series 4-1

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:42 IST
Bangladesh defeat Australia in fifth and final T20I (Photo/ ICC Twitter).
  • Bangladesh

A spirited bowling performance helped Bangladesh defeat Australia by 60 runs in the fifth and final T20I here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday. With this win, Bangladesh won the five-match series 4-1. Earlier, Australia had lost the T20I series against West Indies by the same margin.

Chasing 123, Australia got off to a bad start as they lost five wickets with just 53 runs on the board. Daniel Christian (3), Matthew Wade (22), Mitchell Marsh (4), Ben McDermott (17), and Alex Carey (3) all failed to leave a mark with the bat. No Australian batsmen was able to show fight and the visitors were bundled out for 62 inside 14 overs.

Earlier, Nathan Ellis and Dan Christian scalped two wickets each as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 122/8 in the allotted twenty overs. Naim top-scored for the hosts as he played a knock of 23 runs with the help of one four and one six. No Bangladesh batter was able to stay at the crease for a long time and this resulted in the hosts being reduced to a below-par score.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 122/8 (Naim 23, Mahmudullah 19, Nathan Ellis 2-16); Australia 62 all out (Matthew Wade 22, Ben McDermott 17, Shakib Al Hasan 4-9). (ANI)

