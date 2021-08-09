Left Menu

Lampard on Premier League ‘exciting season'' and return to management

PTI | London | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:01 IST
Ahead of the start of the new season at the Premier League former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects an 'exciting season' witn Manchester City and Chelsea among the contenders for the title. The former Chelsea legend was sacked last January after only 18 months in charge of the Blues. Lampard was replaced with Thomas Tuchel who won the Champions League and finished in fourth place. Chelsea is facing Spanish side Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, and then will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

