The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours SPO-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA-INTERVIEW High time that I stop feeling pressure and see my game from a different perspective: Deepika By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) Ace Indian acrcher Deepika Kumari on Monday confessed that she needs to stop buckling under the pressure of performance at the Olympic Games and approach the biggest sporting stage from a different perspective to deliver desired results in future.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SELECTORS-LD JUNIORS Former TN captain Sharath in line to become chairman of Jr Natl selection committee By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu captain and domestic giant Sreedharan Sharath is set to become the new chairman of the BCCI's junior national selection panel, which will be entrusted with the duty of selecting next year's U-19 World Cup squad.

SPO-OLY-BOX-LOVLINA-INTERVIEW Tokyo done and dusted: Lovlina Borgohain says will start afresh in every aspect for Paris 2024 By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) She had the time of her life in Tokyo with a medal on Olympic debut being the icing on the cake but Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain says all of it is ''done and dusted now'' and she will start afresh in every aspect of her game for the Paris edition in 2024.

SPO-OLY-IND-2NDLD RECEPTION Frenzy, chaos as history-making Indian Olympic contingent returns from Tokyo New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) India's triumphant Olympic contingent, including history-making javelin throw gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra, returned to the country on Monday and was greeted by frenzy and chaos at the airport where supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes.

SPO-CRI-IND-TOUR-DIARIES Indian team off to London as Prithvi, Surya remain in quarantine; Ganguly to attend Lord's Test London, Aug 9 (PTI) The Indian contingent on Monday were off to London for the second Test against England at Lord's though replacement players, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, remained in Nottingham to complete their quarantine.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CAMP Indian football team's camp to return to Kolkata after 15 years New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national football team's camp will be held in Kolkata after 15 years when initial 23 probables assemble at the 'City of Joy' on August 15 to prepare for next month's international friendlies.

SPO-CRI-ENG-IND-BOYCOTT Opposition bowlers only need a few good balls to get England batsmen out: Boycott London, Aug 9 (PTI) Former captain Geoffrey Boycott has slammed the England batsmen for showing lack of patience and technique in the drawn first Test against India. SPO-GOLF-IND-SHARMA Sharma lands two eagles on back at Hero Open, finishes creditable Tied 16th St. Andrews, Aug 9 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles on the back nine to card five-under 67 in the final round and sign off tied 16th at the Hero Open golf tournament here.

SPO-OLY-VIRUS Tokyo Olympics: Organisers report 28 new COVID-19 cases, total 458 recorded during Games Tokyo, Aug 9 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday announced 28 new COVID-19 cases, none of them athletes, even as curtains were drawn on the 32nd Games here with a total of 458 infections reported during the showpiece held without spectators.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-SREEJESH-REWARD UAE based NRI entrepreneur announces Rs 1 crore reward for Sreejesh Dubai, Aug 9 (PTI) A non-resident Indian healthcare entrepreneur based in the United Arab Emirates on Monday announced a Rs one crore cash reward for the Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh.

SPO-BOX-MANDEEP Mandeep wins second professional bout with TKO Tampa (Florida), Aug 9 (PTI) Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra has won his second professional bout by clinching a Technical Knockout against local Devon Lira here.

The 27-year-old, who is a silver medallist from the 2013 Asian Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.

SPO-BAD-IND Ashwini-Sikki finish runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge Esbjerg (Denmark), Aug 9 (PTI) Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy finished runners-up at the Denmark Masters after going down narrowly against top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark in the final here.

SPO-BAD-DOMESTIC COVID-19 once again derails resumption of domestic badminton season New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the domestic season with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) forced to postpone this month's senior ranking tournaments in Bangalore after local authorities denied the permission to host the events.

SPO-OLY-IND-2NDLD FELICITATION India lays out red carpet for Olympic heroes; felicitated in grand ceremony by government New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) India's Olympic medal-winners were accorded a grand welcome by the government in a dazzling felicitation ceremony here on Monday with sports minister Anurag Thakur saying that their journey is an ''incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence''.

SPO-OLY-FELICITATION-LD NEERAJ My body was in pain day after Olympic gold but it was worth it: Neeraj Chopra New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Newly-crowned Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was worth enduring given the historic result he achieved.

