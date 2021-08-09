Left Menu

Really happy to win gold, looking forward to Asian Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said that he is really happy to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and he has now set his sight on the 2022 Asian Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:20 IST
Really happy to win gold, looking forward to Asian Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said that he is really happy to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and he has now set his sight on the 2022 Asian Games. "I want to thank everyone in the country, it is due to their blessings and I am really happy to win a gold medal. I did my best and now I look forward to the Asian Games that will take place next year," Chopra told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome. Neeraj had on Saturday won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games. Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old's historic feat back in Tokyo. Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and quickly entered his car to leave the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021