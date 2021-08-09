Left Menu

Motor racing-Engine head Taffin leaves Alpine F1 team

Alpine, who have Spaniard Alonso as their other driver, are the only one of the 10 teams to use Renault engines, with Mercedes supplying four, Ferrari three and Honda two.

The A1pine Formula One team have parted company with their long-serving engine technical director Remi Taffin, they confirmed on Monday. A spokeswoman said the Frenchman left by mutual agreement in early July.

Taffin had been part of Renault's involvement in Formula One since 1999, engineering Fernando Alonso to his world titles in 2005 and 2006, and had overall responsibility for the power unit developed at Viry-Chatillon, near Paris. Alpine won the Hungarian Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon on Aug. 1, the last race before Formula One's three-week August break.

Formula One has agreed an engine 'freeze' to run until the sport introduces a new power unit in 2025 with a specification yet to be finalised. Alpine, who have Spaniard Alonso as their other driver, are the only one of the 10 teams to use Renault engines, with Mercedes supplying four, Ferrari three and Honda two.

