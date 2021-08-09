Sports News Roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout; Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium

The Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League team to unveil plans for a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium as part of a three-way partnership announced on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos. BetMGM, which is the sports-betting division for MGM Resorts International, plans to open a retail sportsbook at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in time for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after she criticised her coaches, is auctioning a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who say they have been targeted by authorities. Belarusian team officials took the 24-year-old to Tokyo's Haneda airport against her wishes on Aug. 1, a day before she had been set to run the 200m.

Flying the Olympic flag, Paris looks beyond COVID for 2024 games

France rolled out the red carpet for the Olympic flag on Monday, with the host of the next 2024 Summer Games promising to make the sporting spectacle open to the masses after a pandemic-hit Tokyo Games held behind closed doors. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waved the flag which she was handed in Tokyo during the handover ceremony as she stepped out of the aircraft bringing home some of the country's last athletes.

Olympics-Russia welcomes medallists home with Red Square festivities

Russia welcomed home its Olympic medallists from the Tokyo Games with pomp on Monday, hosting celebrations on Moscow's Red Square after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) clinched its highest number of medals since the 2004 Athens Olympics. Russians competed at the Tokyo Olympics as representatives of the ROC without their flag and anthem because of doping sanctions against the country.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.

Soccer-Barca fans 'devastated' at Messi exit, one files legal complaints

Barcelona fans gathered outside Lionel Messi's house on Monday and spoke of their sadness at the club's greatest player leaving after 21 years, while Paris St Germain fans eagerly awaited his arrival in the French capital. One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and with the European Commission to try to block any move by PSG to sign Messi, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

Ice hockey-Cooper named Canada's head coach for Beijing Olympics

If National Hockey League players return to the Olympics next year, twice Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper will serve as head coach of a Canadian men's team that would be considered a gold medal favourite in Beijing, Hockey Canada said on Monday. For Cooper, who won a second consecutive Stanley Cup as head coach of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning last month, the potential role would mark his debut as coach of Canada's Olympic team.

Defiant Belarus leader shrugs off sanctions, says athlete was 'manipulated'

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces and shrugged off a coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions. At an hours-long news conference on the anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged so that he could win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup.

Soccer-FC Barcelona member files complaints to block any Messi move to PSG

An FC Barcelona member has filed complaints with a French court and with the European Union Commission with the aim of blocking any move by Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain soccer club, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday. In the complaints, shared by the fan's lawyer Juan Branco, the Barca member claims that French football authorities have failed to enforce their own financial fair play (FFP) rules in order to help PSG become a force in European football.

Athletics-Double Olympic champion Jacobs shrugs off doping suspicions

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has insisted he is not bothered by suspicions of doping raised by the media, and that hard work is to thank for his record-breaking exploits in Tokyo. Jacobs became the first Italian to win 100 metres gold, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, and was part of his country's triumphant 4x100 metres relay team.

