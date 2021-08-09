Left Menu

Soccer-Tianjin loss leaves Beijing at risk of missing championship round

Beijing Guoan are at risk of missing out on the title-deciding rounds of the Chinese Super League after a 3-1 loss to struggling Tianjin Tigers on Monday left them fifth in Group B with two games remaining. Only the top four in each of the two groups in this year's competition advance to December's championship rounds while the bottom four will play off to avoid relegation.

Only the top four in each of the two groups in this year's competition advance to December's championship rounds while the bottom four will play off to avoid relegation. Beijing, coached by Croatian Slaven Bilic, slipped out of the qualification spots after Tianjin scored twice in the last 10 minutes to hand Bilic's side a fourth defeat of the season.

Zhou Tong had put Tianjin in front 11 minutes before the interval but Zhang Yuning slid in to level the scores in the 64th minute. Shi Yan's left-foot strike nine minutes from time put Tianjin back in front and Chi Zhongguo's sending-off for a foul on Jules Iloki further hampered Beijing's hopes.

Iloki then sealed the win from the penalty spot in stoppage time after he was fouled by Li Lei to heap the pressure on Bilic. Shanghai Port continue to lead Group A after a 3-0 win over Wuhan FC while Changchun Yatai sit level with Ivan Leko's side on 25 points after a 3-0 victory over Hebei FC.

Their wins mean neither club can finish outside the first four places and they will advance to the championship rounds. Shanghai Shenhua, meanwhile, defeated Dalian Pro 4-2 thanks to a brace by Christian Bassogog to remain in third place.

Matches in the Chinese Super League are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou to limit domestic travel due to the pandemic, with the 16 clubs playing in two groups of eight. Shandong Taishan remain on top of Group A following their 3-1 win over Guangzhou City on Sunday.

Hao Wei's team are three points clear of eight-times champions Guangzhou FC, who defeated Chongqing Athletic 5-1, with Wei Shihao and Ricardo Gulart both scoring twice. Shandong and Guangzhou FC have confirmed their places in the championship deciding phase of the competition, which is due to start on Dec. 1.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions earned a rare 2-1 win over Shenzhen FC while Henan Longmen kept their hopes of a place in the next phase alive with a 1-0 victory over Qingdao FC.

