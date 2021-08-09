Left Menu

Soccer-Venezia sign American Busio, bring in Caldara on loan

Busio, 19, earned his first senior cap for the U.S. in their opening game of last month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and featured in every match as they went on to lift the trophy for the seventh time. The 27-year-old Caldara joined the promoted Venetians on loan from Milan after struggling for game time while on loan at Atalanta last season.

09-08-2021
Soccer-Venezia sign American Busio, bring in Caldara on loan
Venezia have completed the signings of American midfielder Gianluca Busio from Sporting Kansas City and Italian defender Mattia Caldara on loan from AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Caldara joined the promoted Venetians on loan from Milan after struggling for game time while on loan at Atalanta last season. Venezia's first top-flight season in 20 years kicks off with a trip to Napoli on Aug. 22.

