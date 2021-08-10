Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool defender Robertson out with ligament damage

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said on Monday he had sustained ligament damage in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao. Robertson limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross. Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 02:30 IST
Soccer-Liverpool defender Robertson out with ligament damage
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said on Monday he had sustained ligament damage in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao. The injury will rule the Scotland international out of Liverpool's Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later," he said on Twitter. Robertson limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross.

Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Monday. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both made their first pre-season appearances for Liverpool in Monday's match at Anfield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021