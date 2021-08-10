Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 05:05 IST
Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics. "I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter.

"Sadly, this means I won't be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I'll be turning my focus to the U.S. Open and spending more time with my family. "Can't wait to see you in New York soon!"

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is a two-time champion at the Masters 1000 hardcourt event played at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio. Djokovic had won all three of the Grand Slam tournaments he entered this year and had sought to be the first man to win all four and an Olympic gold in a calendar year.

But those plans were dashed when he lost to eventual gold medallist Alexander Zverev of Germany in the Olympic semi-final and then to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match. The Western & Southern Open runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021