Left Menu

Cricket-Chapman, Astle picked in New Zealand T20 World Cup squad

"With the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was mutually agreed he would remain at home to prepare for the Indian test tour and upcoming home summer," the board said. New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup and India T20s: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 07:10 IST
Cricket-Chapman, Astle picked in New Zealand T20 World Cup squad

All-rounder Mark Chapman and spin bowler Todd Astle have been included in New Zealand’s 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, while Finn Allen and Colin de Grandhomme have missed out. There was also no place for veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who played his last T20 last November, in the squad released on Tuesday.

Astle joins fellow legspinner Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the Oct. 17-Nov. 14 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where spin is expected to be important. Adam Milne will travel with the Kane Williamson-captained squad as a standby for frontline pacemen Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand play in Group 2 at the World Cup with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The squad will travel to India for three T20 matches after the World Cup before a two-test series.

A separate squad captained by Tom Latham will head to Bangladesh and Pakistan for white-ball tours in September and October prior to the World Cup to manage player workloads amid taxing COVID-19 restrictions. "The need to safeguard the wellbeing of our players and support staff is now very real, and we’ve endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this winter’s massive playing programme,” said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) boss David White said in a statement.

NZC said Taylor had been selected for the tour of Pakistan but had opted out. "With the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was mutually agreed he would remain at home to prepare for the Indian test tour and upcoming home summer," the board said.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup and India T20s: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021