Robertson says he has ''ligament damage,'' to miss EPL opener

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said his injury is "nothing too major" though ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the team's opening Premier League game at Norwich.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the field in Sunday's friendly match with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem that will prevent his involvement on Saturday.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there's some ligament damage which will need to mend," Robertson wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later." His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his first season for the Reds, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

