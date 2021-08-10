El Salvador World Cup qualifier vs. US to be in San Salvador
The United States opening World Cup qualifier against El Salvador will be played in San Salvador, where the government has banned spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.FIFA and CONCACAF, the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body, said Monday the Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. CDT 8 p.m. EDT and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Sept.
FIFA and CONCACAF, the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body, said Monday the Sept. 2 match will kick off at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).
The U.S. will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT) and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Sept. 8 at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).
The following month, the U.S. hosts Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT), plays Panama in Panama City on Oct. 10 at 8:05 p.m. local time (9:05 p.m. EDT) and hosts Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.
With the lifting of Canadian government travel restrictions, Canada will play its first three home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto's BMO Field: vs. Honduras on Sept. 2, vs. El Salvador on Sept. 8, and Panama on Oct. 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
