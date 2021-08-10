Sports News Roundup: NFL-Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium; Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium

The Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League team to unveil plans for a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium as part of a three-way partnership announced on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos. BetMGM, which is the sports-betting division for MGM Resorts International, plans to open a retail sportsbook at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in time for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after she criticized her coaches, is auctioning a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who say they have been targeted by authorities. Belarusian team officials took the 24-year-old to Tokyo's Haneda airport against her wishes on Aug. 1, a day before she had been set to run the 200m.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter.

Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist Podmore dies - NZOC

Former New Zealand Olympic cyclist, Olivia Podmore, has died at the age of 24, the New Zealand Olympics Committee (NZOC) confirmed. Podmore represented her country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was not part of the team that participated in the just-completed Tokyo Olympics.

Soccer-Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 status checks for ticket holders

Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their COVID-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season. Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS COVID Pass, the English Premier League said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.

Soccer-Barca fans 'devastated' at Messi exit, one files legal complaints

Lionel Messi appeared in no hurry to leave his home in Barcelona on Monday as fans gathered outside spoke of their sadness at the departure of the club's greatest player and Paris St Germain supporters clamored for his arrival. One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and with the European Commission to try to block any move by PSG to sign Messi, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

Motor racing-F1 stewards rule out review of Vettel's disqualification

Formula One stewards dismissed Aston Martin's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification on Monday, a ruling that stretched Lewis Hamilton's championship lead to eight points. The German, a four-time world champion, was stripped of second place after a required liter of fuel could not be extracted following the Aug. 1 race won surprisingly by Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

U.S. ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a competition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday. The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement. That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988.

Defiant Belarus leader shrugs off sanctions, says athlete was 'manipulated'

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces and shrugged off a coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions. At an hours-long news conference on the anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged so that he could win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup.

