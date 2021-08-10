Sports News Roundup: NFL-Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium; Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Cardinals announce plans to have sports betting in stadium

The Arizona Cardinals became the first National Football League team to unveil plans for a retail sportsbook inside their home stadium as part of a three-way partnership announced on Monday with BetMGM and Gila River Hotels & Casinos. BetMGM, which is the sports-betting division for MGM Resorts International, plans to open a retail sportsbook at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in time for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after she criticized her coaches, is auctioning a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who say they have been targeted by authorities. Belarusian team officials took the 24-year-old to Tokyo's Haneda airport against her wishes on Aug. 1, a day before she had been set to run the 200m.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter.

New Zealand mourns death of Olympic cyclist Podmore at 24

New Zealand cycling was plunged into mourning on Tuesday after Olympian Olivia Podmore's sudden death at the age of 24. Podmore represented her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games but was not part of New Zealand's team at the recent Tokyo Games.

Soccer-Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 status checks for ticket holders

Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their COVID-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season. Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS COVID Pass, the English Premier League said in a statement.

Soccer-Barca fans 'devastated' at Messi exit, one files legal complaints

Lionel Messi appeared in no hurry to leave his home in Barcelona on Monday as fans gathered outside spoke of their sadness at the departure of the club's greatest player and Paris St Germain supporters clamored for his arrival. One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and with the European Commission to try to block any move by PSG to sign Messi, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

MLB roundup: Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings

DJ LeMahieu's RBI double in the 11th inning gave the New York Yankees a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the host Kansas City Royals 8-6 Monday night. New York scored two more in the 11th on a single by Brett Gardner and a throwing error.

U.S. ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a competition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday. The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement. That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988.

Defiant Belarus leader shrugs off sanctions, says athlete was 'manipulated'

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces and shrugged off a coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions. At an hours-long news conference on the anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged so that he could win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup.

Olympics-ICC prepares to bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 LA Games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the governing body said on Tuesday. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and has rarely been played in other multi-sport events, which many believe is essential for the game's growth outside the Commonwealth nations.

