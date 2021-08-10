Cricket-Cairns on life support after collapsing in Australia - report
Former New Zealand cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after recently collapsing with a health problem in Australia, New Zealand media reported on Tuesday.
Cairns had undergone several operations after suffering a heart problem but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported.
