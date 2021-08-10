Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash
Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit. "The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, in order to come back racing as soon as possible," said Aprilia in a statement.
Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa's KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.
Pedrosa was unhurt, and re-started, while Savadori was taken away on a stretcher. Aprilia said Savadori had surgery in Parma on Monday. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit.
"The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, in order to come back racing as soon as possible," said Aprilia in a statement. (www.aprilia.com)
