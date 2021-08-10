Left Menu

Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit. "The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, in order to come back racing as soon as possible," said Aprilia in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:40 IST
Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Austria

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa's KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

Pedrosa was unhurt, and re-started, while Savadori was taken away on a stretcher. Aprilia said Savadori had surgery in Parma on Monday. He will miss this weekend's Austrian GP at the same circuit.

"The surgery has been perfectly successful and the rider will start the recovery straight away, in order to come back racing as soon as possible," said Aprilia in a statement. (www.aprilia.com)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021