Left Menu

ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:10 IST
ISL: Chennaiyin FC sign former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk
Ariel Borysiuk (Photo: ChennaiyinFC.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club confirmed on Tuesday. Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining Marina Machans following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok. In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

"We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well-travelled as Ariel [Borysiuk]. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season," CFC co-owner Vita Dani stated in a release. The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.

"There's not much to say about Ariel [Borysiuk]. He has operated at such a high level for all his career. It's a great signing," CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic said. "I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together," the Polish footballer expressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021