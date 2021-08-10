Soccer-Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - L'Equipe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- France
Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L'Equipe said on its website, adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours.
Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No pathway to reach the Paris Agreement’s 1.5˚C goal without the G20: UN chief
Olympics-Taekwondo-World body chief sets hopes for refugee medal in Paris
Olympics-Basketball-Slovenia, Doncic torch Argentina in Olympics debut
Olympics-Fencing-For Argentina's Perez Maurice, an Olympic loss and marriage proposal
Olympics-Basketball-Slovenia, Doncic torch Argentina in Olympics debut