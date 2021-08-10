Soccer-Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - L'Equipe

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L'Equipe said on its website, adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

