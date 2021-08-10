Meditation calms mind and helps understand emotions better: PV Sindhu

Ace Badminton star PV Sindhu has said meditation helps keep the mind calm and understand emotions better, especially during stressful situations like the COVID-19 period.

Sindhu visited Heartfulness Institute near here on Monday evening and prior to embarking on her Olympic medal quest she had visited the institute seeking the blessings of its guide Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, and undertook a meditation session by him, a press release from Heartfulness said on Tuesday.

"For me, it calms my mind and helps me understand my emotions better. It also helps me plan my next steps. Especially during stressful situations, like the pandemic, meditation helps maintain calmness. Meditation has helped me in my career.. I can face difficult situations during matches easily," the release quoted Sindhu as saying.

Olympian and Badminton World Champion Sindhu became the first Indian sportswoman and the fourth female badminton player in the world to win consecutive Olympic medals.

Sindhu noted that meditation is not a magic pill for success, but it brings clarity within mind and heart.

The Heartfulness Institute congratulated Sindhu and other players for their impressive performance at the Olympics and felicitated the badminton star, the release said.

