Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on life support

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is gravely ill and on life support at a Canberra hospital, Newshub reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:17 IST
Chris Cairns. Image Credit: ANI
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is gravely ill and on life support at a Canberra hospital, Newshub reported on Tuesday. The 51-year-old suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra last week and has undergone several operations since, but has not responded to treatment as hoped, as per Newshub. He will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. The veteran all-rounder amassed 3,320 Test runs at an average of over 33 and took 218 wickets at an average of just over 29. In ODIs, Cairns gathered 4,950 runs at 29.46 and took 201 wickets at 32.80. Cairns was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the year in 2000, and is the son of former New Zealand all-rounder Lance Cairns. (ANI)

