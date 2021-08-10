Left Menu

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain: Report

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as per reports after the superstar on Sunday confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Spanish club Barcelona.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:39 IST
Lionel Messi (Photo: Twitter/Team Messi). Image Credit: ANI
Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as per reports after the superstar on Sunday confirmed the end of his 21-year stint with Spanish club Barcelona. Messi was left in tears while bidding adieu to the club. Messi in a press conference had admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing is certain at the moment.

But now as per Goal.com which cited L'Equipe, the six times Ballon d'Or has agreed on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain and will fly into the French capital on Tuesday. Messi is taking on a new challenge with Ligue 1 giants, with a reported two-year contract -- that includes a 12-month extension option beyond that point -- set to be signed at Parc des Princes.

Earlier, Messi was set to extend his stay at FC Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer. However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

