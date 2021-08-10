Left Menu

Guj: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 16:55 IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To celebrate Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win in the recently held Tokyo Olympics, a petrol pump in Gujarat's Bharuch district offered free fuel to people sharing his first name.

The petrol pump, located in Netrang town, also put up poster, asking people to avail the offer by showing their ID card, following which 28 people having the name 'Neeraj' received free petrol worth Rs 501 at the facility, the fuel pump owner told PTI.

Nirajsinh Solanki of the nearby Kosamba town, who was one of the lucky customers, said, ''I came to Netrang after one of my friends informed me about the offer. It is a matter of great pride that I share my name with someone who won a gold medal for our country in the Olympics.''.

Another lucky customer Niraj Patel, of Netrang town, said ''I appreciate this wonderful gesture of the petrol pump owner. Neeraj Chopra made every Indian proud and it's my sheer luck that I share my name with such a talented sports personality.'' Meanwhile, the Girnar ropeway service management in Junagadh also announced that people with the name 'Neeraj' can enjoy a free ropeway ride till August 20. Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became the first athlete from the country to win a gold in track and field event in the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

