President Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:20 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural center on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

India put up its best-ever performance in the recently-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, winning seven medals, including a gold.

''The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a 'High Tea' on August 14, 2021, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

