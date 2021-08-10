Messi arrives at Barcelona airport after confirming departure

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona airport on Tuesday morning after reportedly reaching an agreement with Paris Saint Germain.

It was not possible to immediately confirm he was flying to Paris, though French newspaper L'Equipe has reported he is expected to land in the French capital to sign a contract with the Ligue 1 club later on Tuesday. Messi bade an emotional farewell to Barcelona on Sunday in a tearful press conference at the Camp Nou after the club was unable to finalize a new contract after his previous deal expired on June 30.

The 34-year-old said joining PSG was "a possibility". If he completes a move to PSG, he will be reunited with former teammate Neymar, who left Barca for the Paris club in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros.

