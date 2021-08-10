Hockey India condoles demise of former India hockey player Gopal Bhengra

Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the demise of 75-year-old Gopal Bhengra, who was part of the 1978 Indian World Cup side. He passed away on Monday in Ranchi due to a prolonged illness.

The former Indian Men's Hockey Team player, who played against Argentina and Pakistan in the 1978 Men's Hockey World Cup held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had also served in the Indian Army. Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said Gopal Bhengra's contributions to Indian Hockey will always be remembered.

"Hockey India extends its deepest condolences to Gopal Bhengra's family. Gopal was an important member of the 1978 World Cup side and his contributions to Indian Hockey will always be remembered," he said. "May Gopal's family and friends have the strength to pass through this tough time," he added. (ANI)

