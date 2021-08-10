Left Menu

Olympics-Kazakhstan president says Tokyo team did not fulfil potential

In a tweet published on Monday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the country's bronze medallists from the Tokyo Games but stressed the team's overall performance had been underwhelming. "The national team's final result - 8 bronze medals and 83rd in the medal rankings - does not correspond to Kazakhstan's sports potential and the significant funds that the state invests in the development of sport," Tokayev wrote.

"We need to draw the right lessons from the Tokyo Olympics in order to show results that meet the expectations of our citizens at the next Games in Paris," Tokayev added. Kazakhstan won bronze medals in boxing, judo, karate, weightlifting and wrestling in Tokyo.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Kazakhstan claimed three gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)

