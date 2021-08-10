Left Menu

Rugby-Bok coach Nienaber hits back at critics of team's playing style

The Boks beat the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in their recent series but were accused of being ‘boring’, with New Zealand coach Ian Foster suggesting the second test put him to sleep with the forward-dominated kicking game that both teams employed. "That’s the beauty of rugby, there’s different ways to play and distinctive styles.

10-08-2021
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has batted away accusations the Springboks play a dull brand of rugby and believes the real boredom in the sport would stem from all teams trying to play the same away. The Boks beat the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in their recent series but were accused of being ‘boring’, with New Zealand coach Ian Foster suggesting the second test put him to sleep with the forward-dominated kicking game that both teams employed.

"That’s the beauty of rugby, there’s different ways to play and distinctive styles. It would be unbelievably boring if everybody played the same way," Nienaber told reporters on Tuesday. "Take the World Cup for instance, we played probably the most attacking team (Japan) in the quarter-finals and then you had to change the whole mentality against a team (Wales in the semi-finals) that played a massive kicking game that meant you had to make plans to outsmart them."

Nienaber said each team will play to their strengths and for the Boks that means power and a strong set-piece. "I don’t think there is one specific style (that has to be played), it is determined by the players you have," he said.

"New Zealand will have certain athletic attributes and will create a game-plan to amplify those special characteristics. We will have a different (type of) player and will look to amplify our athletic abilities. Playing styles differ because the athletes differ." The Boks are likely to tinker with their approach for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on Saturday though, having selected a team with 10 changes that will look to try and run more with ball in hand.

