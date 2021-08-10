Left Menu

WFI temporarily suspends Vinesh Phogat, further course of action to be decided after her response

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed a temporary suspension to grappler Vinesh Phogat over her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:51 IST
WFI temporarily suspends Vinesh Phogat, further course of action to be decided after her response
Grappler Vinesh Phogat (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has handed a temporary suspension to grappler Vinesh Phogat over her behaviour at the Tokyo Olympics. The federation is now awaiting a reply from the grappler and a further course of action will be decided then.

"Yes, a temporary suspension has been given, we are waiting for her reply and then we will decide further course of action," sources within the know of developments told ANI. The grappler had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she was training with coach Woller Akos. Upon arriving, she refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

Grappler Vinesh Phogat's hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus' Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021