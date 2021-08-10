Left Menu

Soccer-Inter terminate Nainggolan contract to open door for Cagliari move

Radja Nainggolan has had his contract with Inter Milan terminated by mutual consent, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday, paving the way for the Belgian to join Cagliari.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 20:10 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Radja Nainggolan has had his contract with Inter Milan terminated by mutual consent, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday, paving the way for the Belgian to join Cagliari. The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari, after spending the previous season there on a temporary deal, and is now widely expected to join the Sardinian side on a free transfer.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan's contract with the club has been terminated by mutual consent," read a club statement. Italian media reports say that Nainggolan agreed to a severance payment worth around 1.5 million euros ($1.76 million).

Inter signed Nainggolan from AS Roma for an initial fee of 38 million euros in June 2018, but he played only one full season for the club before being sent out on loan following coach Antonio Conte's arrival in 2019. The 30-cap Belgium international scored seven goals in 41 games for the Milanese club. ($1 = 0.8536 euros)

