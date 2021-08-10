Lionel Messi arrives in Paris ahead of reported medical with PSG

Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris ahead of his reported medical with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon is set to put pen to paper with PSG in a new two-year deal. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is very close to joining the Parisians, having seen his 21-year stay at Camp Nou come to an end on Sunday. Messi is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday with PSG, as per Goal.com.

Messi in a press conference had admitted that his signing with PSG remains a possibility, but nothing was certain at the moment. But now with his arrival in the French capital, the move to PSG is being seen as imminent. Earlier, Goal.com cited L'Equipe, that Messi has agreed on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is taking on a new challenge with Ligue 1 team, with a reported two-year contract -- that includes a 12-month extension option beyond that point -- set to be signed at Parc des Princes.

Earlier, Messi was set to extend his stay at FC Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer. However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed, meaning Messi left as a free agent. (ANI)

