Kejriwal meets wrestler Ravi Dahiya, congratulates him for silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Tuesday and felicitated him for his performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

''I would like to congratulate Ravi on behalf of the Delhi Government and all the people of Delhi. I am sure that the entire nation takes pride in the feat he has achieved. He has taken the country's name to great heights with his power-packed performance,'' Kejriwal said in a statement.

The chief minister felicitated Dahiya with a shawl and gifted a traditional mace as a memento.

Dahiya was trained by coach Satpal Singh at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

''It was a pleasure receiving Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya today at my residence, congratulated him on his historic performance at Tokyo Olympics. Ravi, you have made India proud and inspired millions of youngsters,'' Kejriwal later tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that the Delhi government was doing its best to promote sports and support athletes in the region.

''We are all very proud of how Ravi has performed at the Olympics. His performance will act as an example and inspire the future athletes of the country to bring more medals for the country. The Delhi government is doing its best to promote sports and support athletes of the region,'' Sisodia said.

