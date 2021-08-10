Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford sign DR Congo winger Wissa

Brentford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday. Brentford kick off their Premier campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:03 IST
Soccer-Brentford sign DR Congo winger Wissa
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brentford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Lorient for an undisclosed fee, the promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wissa, 24, made 128 appearances for Lorient, scoring 37 times and helping them win the French Ligue 2 title in 2020.

"Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker. He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind," Brentford manager Thomas Frank told the club website. Brentford kick off their Premier campaign at home to Arsenal on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021