Left Menu

Soccer-Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford

The 23-year-old, who was hampered by the injury during the second part of last season, confirmed on Twitter that the procedure went well. "Thank you for all the well wishes. Manchester United, who finished second last season, host Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 21:39 IST
Soccer-Shoulder surgery a success, says Manchester United's Rashford
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has successfully undergone surgery on his shoulder, the player said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who was hampered by the injury during the second part of last season, confirmed on Twitter that the procedure went well.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I'm feeling good..." he tweeted. Rashford is set to be out for up to 12 weeks and miss a chunk of United's league campaign and the Champions League group stage, with the club saying that it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

The forward initially put off the surgery in order to play for England at Euro 2020, where he made five substitute appearances for the Three Lions, who lost to Italy in the final. Manchester United, who finished second last season, host Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021