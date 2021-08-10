Sports News Roundup: Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open; Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Belarusian sprinter auctions medal to support athletes caught up in crackdown

Advertisement

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was removed from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after she criticised her coaches, is auctioning a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who say they have been targeted by authorities. Belarusian team officials took the 24-year-old to Tokyo's Haneda airport against her wishes on Aug. 1, a day before she had been set to run the 200m.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew on Monday from this month's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, saying he needed more time to recuperate from a season in which he won three Grand Slam tournaments and competed at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm taking a bit longer to recover after quite a physically taxing journey from Australian Open up to Tokyo," he wrote on Twitter.

Soccer-Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome after flying to France on Tuesday to join Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following his shock departure from Barcelona. The agreement to sign the 34-year-old Argentine is a major coup for wealthy PSG, who will add one of the best soccer players of all time to an already formidable front line that includes Brazil's Neymar and young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Soccer-Premier League to introduce random COVID-19 status checks for ticket holders

Fans attending Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their COVID-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season. Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS COVID Pass, the English Premier League said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings

DJ LeMahieu's RBI double in the 11th inning gave the New York Yankees a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the host Kansas City Royals 8-6 Monday night. New York scored two more in the 11th on a single by Brett Gardner and a throwing error.

U.S. ratings for Tokyo Olympics plunge to half of 2012 Games

U.S. viewership for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, a competition clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic, dropped to about half the audience for the London Games in 2012, according to data released by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal on Monday. The 17-day event averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers on the NBC broadcast network and digital platforms including the Peacock streaming service, the company said in a statement. That represented the smallest audience for the Summer Games since NBC began broadcasting them in 1988.

Cricket-Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns on life support - report

Former New Zealand cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after recently collapsing with a heart problem, New Zealand media reported on Tuesday. Cairns, 51, had undergone several operations after suffering an aortic dissection but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery.

Olympics-ICC prepares bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 LA Games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the governing body said on Tuesday. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and has rarely been played in other multi-sport events, which many believe is essential for the game's growth outside the Commonwealth nations.

Motorcycling-Savadori has surgery after fiery MotoGP crash

Aprilia MotoGP rider Lorenzo Savadori has undergone surgery to a broken ankle after a fiery crash in Austria at the weekend, the Italian manufacturer said. The Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring was halted when Savadori smashed into Dani Pedrosa's KTM after the Spanish stand-in had crashed on lap three, with both bikes bursting into flames.

Motor racing-Ferrari keen for Schumacher to stay at Haas

Ferrari wants Formula One rookie Mick Schumacher to stay at Haas next season and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi to remain with Alfa Romeo, team boss Mattia Binotto said. Both are Ferrari Academy graduates and Ferrari provides engines to both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)