Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday.

''Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad,'' according to ESPNcricinfo.

''He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.'' However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his ''right ankle'' after he slipped ''while undertaking a light warm-up jog.'' England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

