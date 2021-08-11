Left Menu

Boxing-Spence withdraws from Pacquiao fight with torn retina

Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has agreed to replace Spence in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and defend his WBA welterweight belt against Pacquiao, who has won titles in eight divisions. Spence, the WBC and IBF welterweight world champion who has a 27-0 record, learned he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 02:17 IST
Boxing-Spence withdraws from Pacquiao fight with torn retina

Welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. has been forced to withdraw from his Aug. 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao due to a retinal tear in his left eye, organisers said on Tuesday. Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has agreed to replace Spence in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and defend his WBA welterweight belt against Pacquiao, who has won titles in eight divisions.

Spence, the WBC and IBF welterweight world champion who has a 27-0 record, learned he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on Monday. "I was excited about the fight and the event," Spence said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition."

Spence, who has returned home to Dallas, Texas and will have surgery to repair the tear on Wednesday, is expected to make a full recovery and return to the ring. "I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.," said Pacquiao. "Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage."

In Pacquiao's most recent fight, in July 2019, the Filipino southpaw beat Keith Thurman in a split decision to win his since-vacated WBA super welterweight title belt. Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) has established himself as an elite welterweight since returning from a layoff in 2016 and was elevated to world champion in January after winning a WBA championship belt by defeating Abel Ramos last September.

The 35-year-old Cuban said it is an honor to get a chance to fight Pacquiao and that he is ready for the challenge despite the short notice. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight," said Ugas.

"I've been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021