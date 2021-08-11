Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd'

The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd. Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim of punishing hardline president Alexander Lukashenko.

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Toronto Masters with persistent foot injury

World number four Rafa Nadal on Tuesday said he had withdrawn from the Masters 1000 hardcourt event underway in Toronto due to persistent pain in his injured left foot. The injury kept the 20-time Grand Slam champion out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year and played a role in his shock third-round exit at the Washington Open last week.

Soccer-Messi signs for Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career. Messi, a six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year, the club said in a statement on its website.

MLB roundup: Yankees finally close out Royals in 11 innings

DJ LeMahieu's RBI double in the 11th inning gave the New York Yankees a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the host Kansas City Royals 8-6 Monday night. New York scored two more in the 11th on a single by Brett Gardner and a throwing error.

Tennis-Nishikori riding high after deep run at Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Kei Nishikori is still riding high after reaching the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics and said on Tuesday he credits that deep run for his recent form in North America as he prepares for the U.S. Open. Nishikori, who was Japan's last hope for a singles tennis medal in Tokyo, reached the semis last week in Washington and is now into the second round of the Masters 1000 event in Toronto after a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 win over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Olympics-ICC prepares bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 LA Games

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game's inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the governing body said on Tuesday. Cricket last featured in the 1900 Olympics in Paris and has rarely been played in other multi-sport events, which many believe is essential for the game's growth outside the Commonwealth nations.

Boxing-Spence withdraws from Pacquiao fight with torn retina

Welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. has been forced to withdraw from his Aug. 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao due to a retinal tear in his left eye, organisers said on Tuesday. Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has agreed to replace Spence in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and defend his WBA welterweight belt against Pacquiao, who has won titles in eight divisions.

Soccer-PSG will hope Messi completes dream team and they avoid Barca pitfalls

Barcelona's first European Cup winning side in 1992 was nicknamed the 'Dream Team' yet no club deserves that moniker more now than Paris St Germain, who are poised to add Lionel Messi to their already star-studded squad. Messi, who gave a tear-soaked farewell press conference with Barcelona, is about to form a world-beating front three with former strike partner Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

NBA-Westbrook 'all ears' as he joins LeBron and AD on Lakers

The biggest move of a busy NBA offseason was Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to join the Lakers franchise he grew up worshipping. But as soon as the trade was announced, questions sprung up about how the ball dominant guard would fit in alongside demanding floor general LeBron James in an offense built around maximizing the generational talent of forward Anthony Davis.

Boxing-Venezuelan refugee Olympic boxer says he will be taken in by Uruguay

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella, who represented the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games, said on Tuesday he will move to Uruguay after being unable to return to Trinidad and Tobago, where he had been living. Sella lasted only 67 seconds in his first Olympic fight, leading him to apologize for his loss and generating a wave of solidarity among Venezuelans who him as an icon of the difficulties suffered under the country's economic crisis.

