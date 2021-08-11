Left Menu

Madrid's Ceballos sidelined with ankle injury from Olympics

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 11-08-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 09:51 IST
Madrid's Ceballos sidelined with ankle injury from Olympics
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos returned from the Tokyo Olympics with a serious ankle injury, the team said Tuesday.

The club said tests showed a ''complete tear'' of ligaments. He injured his left ankle during Spain's first match at the Olympic Games but stayed with the squad, which won the silver medal after losing the final to Brazil.

Madrid said Ceballos' recovery ''will continue to be assessed,'' but similar injuries usually sideline players for several weeks.

Madrid makes its Spanish league debut on Saturday at Alavés.

Ceballos was out of action for several matches last season because of injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021