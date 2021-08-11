Left Menu

Odisha FC has signed Spanish central defender Hector Rodas ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009.I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:38 IST
Spanish defender Hector Rodas joins Odisha FC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Odisha FC has signed Spanish central defender Hector Rodas ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League.

The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009.

''I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaches and also reaching India for the ISL. I want to achieve good things at OFC and we all will work towards one common goal. Come on Odisha!,'' Rodas said in a release. He has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, Alcorcon. His first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

''Hector is going to give us the defensive balance that we need to improve the tactical game of the team. He is an experienced player who played in the first division in Spain and knows how to command the defensive line,'' Coach Kiko Ramirez said. ''He is also an aggressive player in defending and can help us in making good decisions during the game for the build-up. He is a winner in aerial duels and will give us power in set-pieces both in attack and in defense,'' coach concluded.

