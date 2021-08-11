Left Menu

Team to start training next month for Commonwealth, Asian Games: Hockey player Gurjant Singh

Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh said that the team will start training from next month as the team has a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-08-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 12:49 IST
Team to start training next month for Commonwealth, Asian Games: Hockey player Gurjant Singh
Men's hockey players welcomed in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh said that the team will start training from next month as the team has a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games. The Indian hockey men and women hockey players from Punjab received a rousing welcome at Amritsar on Wednesday.

"We'll start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games. Confidence of team is high," said men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh while speaking to ANI. Gurpreet Singh Khaira, District Collector, Amritsar, said, "This is a matter of pride for us that our team has won the bronze medal after 40 years. We will take them to the Golden Temple then we will escort them home. This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it."

Gujrant Singh's uncle said, "Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them." The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia, respectively.

Before this feat, the Manpreet Singh-led side's career-high ranking was No.4, which they achieved in March 2020 on the back of their scintillating performances in the first three rounds of the second edition of FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. Manpreet and Co. finished second in Pool A winning four out of five group phase matches and defeated Great Britain 3-1 in Quarter-Final before losing 5-2 against Belgium in their historic Semi-Final.

However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021