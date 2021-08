Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Western & Southern Open; Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Western & Southern Open

Venus and Serena Williams as well fellow American Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, dimming the star power at the U.S. Open tune-up event. "Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon," two-time champion Serena said in a tournament press release.

Belarus Olympic Committee calls U.S. sanctions 'absurd'

The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd. Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim of punishing hardline President Alexander Lukashenko.

MLB roundup: Rays top Red Sox to pad AL East lead

Francisco Mejia cleared the bases with a single during a four-run ninth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the slumping Boston Red Sox 8-4 in the opener of a key three-game series Tuesday night. Ji-Man Choi tied the game with a pinch-hit two-run double in the seventh as the Rays extended their winning streak to five. Tampa Bay has beaten Boston in six straight to pull ahead by five games in the American League East standings.

Tennis-Nadal withdraws from Toronto Masters with persistent foot injury

World number four Rafa Nadal on Tuesday said he had withdrawn from the Masters 1000 hardcourt event underway in Toronto due to persistent pain in his injured left foot. The injury kept the 20-time Grand Slam champion out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics this year and played a role in his shock third-round exit at the Washington Open last week.

Soccer-Messi signs for Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career. Messi, a six-time winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year, the club said in a statement on its website.

Boxing-Spence withdraws from Pacquiao fight with torn retina

Welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. has been forced to withdraw from his Aug. 21 fight against Manny Pacquiao due to a retinal tear in his left eye, organizers said on Tuesday. Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has agreed to replace Spence in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and defend his WBA welterweight belt against Pacquiao, who has won titles in eight divisions.

Soccer-PSG will hope Messi completes dream team and they avoid Barca pitfalls

Barcelona's first European Cup-winning side in 1992 was nicknamed the 'Dream Team' yet no club deserves that moniker more now than Paris St Germain, who are poised to add Lionel Messi to their already star-studded squad. Messi, who gave a tear-soaked farewell press conference with Barcelona, is about to form a world-beating front three with former strike partner Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

NBA-Westbrook 'all ears' as he joins LeBron and AD on Lakers

The biggest movie of a busy NBA offseason was Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to join the Lakers franchise he grew up worshipping. But as soon as the trade was announced, questions sprung up about how the ball-dominant guard would fit in alongside demanding floor general LeBron James in an offense built around maximizing the generational talent of forwarding Anthony Davis.

Olympic body lambasts 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for athletes returning to South Australia

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has labeled the government of South Australia "cruel and uncaring" for imposing an extra two-week quarantine for athletes returning to the state from the Tokyo Games, meaning they must self-isolate for 28 days. International arrivals to Australia must isolate for 14 days at quarantine hotels or other special facilities as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

Boxing-Venezuelan refugee Olympic boxer says he will be taken in by Uruguay

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella, who represented the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games, said on Tuesday he will move to Uruguay after being unable to return to Trinidad and Tobago, where he had been living. Sella lasted only 67 seconds in his first Olympic fight, leading him to apologize for his loss and generating a wave of solidarity among Venezuelans who him as an icon of the difficulties suffered under the country's economic crisis.

