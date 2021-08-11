Messi makes football 'beautiful', says Paris St Germain president
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 14:49 IST
Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an "amazing and historic day" to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.
"He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner," al-Khelaifi told a news conference.
Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.
