Messi makes football 'beautiful', says Paris St Germain president

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an "amazing and historic day" to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

"He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner," al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

Advertisement

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)