Soccer-Messi: PSG is ideal for me to achieve dream of another Champions League trophy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:03 IST
- Country:
- France
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that his new club Paris St Germain (PSG) was the ideal place to achieve his goal of winning another Champions League trophy.
"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that," said Messi at a news conference.
PSG announced on Tuesday that Messi, six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentine farmers sell 25.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans, ministry says
Amid pandemic, Argentine couples ask 'can I bring a child into this world?'
A timeline of Lionel Messi's career at Barcelona
Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says
Soccer-Lionel Messi reaches agreement on move to PSG - L'Equipe