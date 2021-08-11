Left Menu

Soccer-Messi: PSG is ideal for me to achieve dream of another Champions League trophy

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that his new club Paris St Germain (PSG) was the ideal place to achieve his goal of winning another Champions League trophy.

"My dream is to win another Champions League and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that," said Messi at a news conference.

PSG announced on Tuesday that Messi, six-times winner of the Ballon d'Or for Europe's best soccer player, had signed a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

