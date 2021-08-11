Messi says he's hungry to win trophies at Paris St Germain

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he was delighted to have signed for French club Paris St Germain and that he still had the hunger to win more trophies.

"That's why I am here. It's an ambitious club," Messi told a news conference. "You can see they're ready to fight for everything. "My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think this is the ideal place to be to do that."

The Argentinean conceded he did not know when he would be able to make his debut given he has not played since winning the Copa America with his country last month. "I'm coming back from holiday, I've been a month off the pitch," he said.

"I need a bit of a pre-season and get myself going. Hopefully debuting can be soon but I can't give you a date. It's up to the coaches." Messi on Sunday wept as he told Barcelona fans he was leaving his childhood club.

