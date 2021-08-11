Left Menu

PSG's signing of Messi in line with fair play rules, says club president

The signing of Lionel Messi by French powerhouse Paris St Germain was in line with European football's financial fair play rules, the club's president said on Wednesday. "We follow the financial fair play rules," Nasser al-Khelaifi told a news conference alongside Messi. The owners of PSG, the deep-pocketed Qatar Sports Investment, have spent lavishly on its star-studded line-up in recent years.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:15 IST
PSG's signing of Messi in line with fair play rules, says club president
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

The signing of Lionel Messi by French powerhouse Paris St Germain was in line with European football's financial fair play rules, the club's president said on Wednesday. "We follow the financial fair play rules," Nasser al-Khelaifi told a news conference alongside Messi.

The owners of PSG, the deep-pocketed Qatar Sports Investment, have spent lavishly on its star-studded line-up in recent years. Al-Khelaifi said people would be "shocked" by the financial revenues Messi would bring the club, though he quipped: "I hope Leo will not ask for more salary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021