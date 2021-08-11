Left Menu

Eurosport India secures rights to broadcast Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:31 IST
Eurosport India secures rights to broadcast Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fans can catch all the live action of the country's para-athletes during the upcoming Paralympics with the Paralympic Committee of India awarding the rights to broadcast the Games to Eurosport India.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5, will be the first time Eurosport broadcasts a global multi-sport event in India.

''Eurosport will be our official Media Broadcasting Partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,'' PCI, secretary-general Gursharan Singh said in a release.

India will be fielding its largest ever contingent this year with 54 Paralympic athletes participating across nine sporting disciplines.

Some of the athletes include world No.3 and world No.2 Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary in javelin; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol), and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in the high jump. Thangavelu will be the flag bearer of the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympic Games, which will feature as many as five Indian shuttlers in the men's category – Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj, and Krishna Nagar alongside the women's doubles pairing of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli.

The coverage of the Paralympic Games will start on August 27 with the men's and women's archery events at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The Eurosport feed will also be LIVE on the discovery+ app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021